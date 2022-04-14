There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
14-16-41-63-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $325 million ($201.2 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($12.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.