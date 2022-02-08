A minor passenger was killed and a driver was hurt about 7:50 a.m. in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 278 west of Hampton in Calhoun County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Mi’Corrie Lindsey, 18, of Hampton was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet Trailblazer east on the road when it left the right side of the road and struck a tree. The Trailblazer hit the tree on the passenger’s side. After impact, the vehicle came to a final rest facing east on the south side of the road.
The minor passenger died. Minors who are killed or injured in vehicle wrecks are not named in Arkansas State Police reports.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Lindsey was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center. The minor’s body was released to Reddick Funeral Home.
Trooper Justin E. Harper investigated the wreck.