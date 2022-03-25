MONTICELLO -- This article includes statements of alleged shooting suspect Brandon Knight, age 22, of Jacksonville, who faces multiple charges in relation to Saturday night’s shooting in Dumas at a car show/rap contest, with an estimated 1,500+ people in attendance.
An ASP investigator interviewed Brandon Knight at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center on March 19, where the suspect stated that he had been in line for the food truck, but the line was too long, so they (he, the deceased Cameron Sharffer, and another friend named Kaleb) decided to go to McDonalds. He then stated that he turned around and saw “somebody with a black backpack getting jacked up.”
The document continues, “The guy come up with the gun and started shooting. Knight said he couldn’t see the shooter, just the flashes. Knight continued explaining that he tried to turn around and run.
On Tuesday, detectives received information from a witness in the funnel cake truck line that he saw a light-complexion black male in the line to his right. The witness said the male “had two braids off the back of his head.” He added that the man was wearing jogging pants and a beanie on his head.
The witness then told officers that he saw the guy pull a gray pistol and start shooting at least six shots.
Upon arrival at the Dumas Hospital, the witness identified a male laying on a gurney as the shooter. Upon further investigation, Brandon Knight fit that description.
On Tuesday, the detective interviewed Brandon Knight at JRMC. He stated that he rode down from Little Rock with Cameron Shaffer and Kaleb Daniels.
“Brandon stated that they were walking from the food truck line to go to McDonalds. Kaleb fell back a little bit, and somebody was taking Kaleb’s backpack off of him and had a gun to his leg. He said the guy shoots Kaleb.”
