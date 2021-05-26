There was no grand prize winner Tuesday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
14-21-31-34-54, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 ticket sold, worth $500. There was Match 3 + Megaball ticket sold, worth $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-19-27-37-40, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $236 million ($161.1 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).