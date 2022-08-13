Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $82 million ($47.1 million cash value).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were six Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

29-44-59-61-68, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $48 million ($28.2 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

