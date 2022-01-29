A ticket sold in California won the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday night, estimated at $421 million ($290.9 million cash).
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-16-25-44-55, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Mississippi, New York and Texas. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Ohio.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.7 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-11-38-49-69, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $104 million ($72.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.