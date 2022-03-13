There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-20-37-39-61, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $124 million ($81.9 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($14.5 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.