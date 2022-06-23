The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting inside the Perry County Jail that has claimed the life of a correctional officer Wednesday night in Perryville.
State police special agents were called to the jail by the Sheriff’s Office to begin the investigation, which is continuing this morning.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the circumstances of the apparent homicide.
A 37-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the jail after his arrest by Perry County deputies is being held in connection with the shooting.
The name of the correctional officer is being withheld during the notification of next of kin process.
This is a developing story. See more later at magnoliareporter.com.