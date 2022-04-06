Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week his intent to grant 10 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights.
An additional 51 clemency requests were denied, and two had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following South Arkansas people:
Timothy G. Edwards, El Dorado, Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law (C Felony)
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Thomas C. McLemore, Warren. Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2011 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Ricky Williams, TEXarkana, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine (C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine (C Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Howard County and 1993 – Miller County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. The Miller County Circuit Judge and Miller County Sheriff have raised objections to the application.