Webster Parish, LA, lawmen have arrested a TexARKana man in connection with an asphalt sales scam.
Chief Deputy Hank Haynes was traveling Wednesday on U.S. 371 and observed asphalt equipment at a residence. Aware that the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints about transient asphalt/ driveway pavers, Haynes stopped to identify the individuals and check for permits.
Haynes discovered that the individual at the residence, Micheal Morris Jeffery, 45, was the same individual who was wanted for asphalt scams in the last several weeks. In one of those incidents, Jeffery falsely told a resident he was an employee of the Webster Parish Police Jury.
Sheriff Jason Parker said, "We have numerous complaints about this group’s quality of work and outrageous prices residents were forced to pay. We will not tolerate individuals or businesses who scam our residents or take advantage of our senior citizens."
People who may have been a victim of Jeffery may still file charges by contacting the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office in Minden, 318-377-1515.
Jeffery was arrested and booked on the following charges: False impersonation, theft of the assets of the aged (3 counts), cheating and swindling, failure to obtain a permit.