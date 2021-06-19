A vehicle left Arkansas 8 near Glenwood in Montgomery County about 6:03 p.m. Saturday, ejecting and killing the driver.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Micah Graves, 38, of Glenwood was westbound on Arkansas 8. As he attempted to negotiate a curve, the 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado went off the north side of the highway. The right front bumper struck a tree, causing the truck to roll over. Graves was ejected and died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Sgt. Jorge L. Oseguera investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.