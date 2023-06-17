There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-24-34-45-57, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Texas.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $300 million ($156 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-20-36-42-64, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $366 million ($189.5 million).