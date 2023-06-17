Mega

There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

4-24-34-45-57, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Texas.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $300 million ($156 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-20-36-42-64, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $366 million ($189.5 million).

