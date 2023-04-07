An Arkadelphia man died Thursday morning in a house fire downtown.
The Arkadelphia Fire Department was dispatched at 9 a.m. to a duplex on South 4th Street, located on the block just south of the Clark County Courthouse. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from all sides of the multi-family duplex.
“Search teams were able to quickly remove one victim and several animals from the duplex,” Arkadelphia Fire Chief Jason Hunt said. “Units were successfully able to extinguish the fire before it spread to adjacent properties.”
James Matthew Shipman, 59, who resided at 505 S. 4th St., died in the home. He was a maintenance worker at Holiday Inn in Caddo Valley.
