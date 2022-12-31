Several South Arkansas law enforcement agencies are sharing in $7 million in grants.
The Public Safety Equipment Grant Program is administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Grants will go to a total of 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities.
Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff's departments to purchase non-lethal and safety equipment.
South Arkansas recipients of Public Safety Equipment Grants are:
9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force/South Central DTF - $32,612.86
Arkadelphia Police - $90,247.96
Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy - $89,979.02
Bradley Police - $12,116.57
Calhoun County Sheriff - $11,232.32
Camden Police - $41,979.70
City of Ashdown Police - $100,000
City of Hope - $13,375.00
City of McGehee Police - $42,797.85
City of Monticello Police - $32,783.58
Clark County Sheriff's Office - $53,240.89
Dumas Police - $100,000
El Dorado Police - $100,000
Fordyce Police - $26,230
Little River County Sheriff's Office - $100,000
Murfreesboro Police - $13,826.53
Nevada County Sheriff's - $63,032.88
Newton County Sheriff’s Office - $62,673.51
Pike County Sheriff's Office - $100,000
Prescott Police - $54,465.10
Stamps Police - $2,444.06
Strong Police - $16,035.93
Texarkana Police - $100,000
Union County Sheriff's Office - $100,000
University of Arkansas at Monticello Police - $12,828.69