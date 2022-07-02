Tickets sold in Arkansas and two other states won $1 million each in Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
There was no grand prize winner, but tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Pennsylvania were Match 5 winners of $1 million.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.
In Arkansas, there were one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($213.3 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
8-40-49-58-63, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.