Mega Millions

Tickets sold in Arkansas and two other states won $1 million each in Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

There was no grand prize winner, but tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Pennsylvania were Match 5 winners of $1 million.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.

In Arkansas, there were one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($213.3 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

8-40-49-58-63, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you