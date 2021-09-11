Three people died Saturday in two separate South Arkansas wrecks.
Kaylynn Jade Hartley, 18, of White Hall and her passenger, Hunter Allan Thompson, 19, of Rison, died about 4:45 a.m. in a wreck on U.S. 63 in the Calmer community of Cleveland County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Hartley was driving a 2016 model Honda Accord north on the road. Her vehicle crossed the center line and hit the driver’s side of a southbound Hyundai SAU driven by Joseph Lorenzo Gonzales, 50, of Houston.
The Hartley vehicle overturned on the roadway and the Gonzales SUV came to a stop on the east side of the road.
Hartley and Thompson died at the scene. Gonzales was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
The road was dry and the weather was clear.
Trooper Joe Anderson investigated the wreck.
At 11:14 a.m. Saturday, Mark W. Rucker, 56, of Sparkman was killed when his 2005 model Yamaha motorcycle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on Arkansas 8 east of Sparkman in Dallas County. The motorcycle went into a ditch and Rucker was thrown from it. He died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Justin W. Starnes investigated the fatality.