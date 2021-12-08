Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-7-40-43-68, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $135 million ($98.5 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-21-38-50-59, Powerball 6, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $291 million ($213 million cash).

