There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-7-40-43-68, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $135 million ($98.5 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-21-38-50-59, Powerball 6, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $291 million ($213 million cash).