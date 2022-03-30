Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-22-36-45-47, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Arizona.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $70 million ($44.7 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

11-18-39-59-62, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $206 million ($130.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you