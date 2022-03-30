There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-22-36-45-47, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Arizona.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $70 million ($44.7 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-18-39-59-62, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $206 million ($130.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.