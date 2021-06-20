The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will hold a “live” online virtual public involvement meeting to review the proposed design plans for a bypass to connect Highway 67 and Highway 51 south of Arkadelphia.
Garver, in coordination with ARDOT, will conduct a live Microsoft Teams Virtual Design Public Hearing online to discuss the proposed Arkadelphia bypass design plans from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and participate by asking questions and making comments with the appropriate project staff. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.
CLICK HERE to link to the virtual meeting.
The link connects with the online public hearing website. This website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meeting and includes a link to the live event on June 22.