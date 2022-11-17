Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout.
One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
Below, you will find counties with the highest and lowest turnout as well as a comparison of turnout in past election years. (These numbers are unofficial and will change by the time county results are officially certified.)
Montgomery County, near the Ouachita National Forest, topped this year's election list with 62.24% voter turnout. The county had a population of 8,484 in the 2020 Census.
For the second midterm in a row, Crittenden County had the lowest voter turnout. The county just west of Memphis had a population of 48,163 as of the 2020 Census
In Columbia County, 6,148 of the county’s 12,253 registered voters turned out – 50.18 percent.
The tables accompanying this article detail the counties with the highest and lowest turnout.