Law enforcement officers in Chicot County shot and wounded a man Friday afternoon after he stole a Lake Village Police Department patrol car.
Chicot County authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the use of force by two law enforcement officers.
A sheriff’s deputy and a Dermott police officer directed gunfire at the driver of the stolen vehicle about 3:30 p.m.
The incident occurred in Dermott as Travis Haynes, 33, of Eudora -- a suspect in a string of auto thefts across Chicot County -- attempted to escape police and deputies who had converged on 501 West Daniels where Haynes had been seen.
Hayne was apprehended about 3:45 p.m. after fleeing Dermott driving the police sport utility vehicle. As deputies and officers took Haynes into custody, they determined Haynes had sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds to a leg.
Hayes was transported to a Chicot County hospital, but later moved to a Little Rock hospital. The wounds were initially assessed as being non-life threatening.
Special Agents of the state police criminal investigation division will prepare an investigative file related to the shooting incident. The Chicot County prosecuting attorney will use the investigation to determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with state laws.