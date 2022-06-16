There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-28-41-42-51, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $279 million ($159.4 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
30-37-38-42-58, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $273 million ($151.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.