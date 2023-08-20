A man wanted for shooting an ambulance service employee in Little Rock was caught about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the 4-mile marker of Interstate 30 in TexARKana.
Arkansas State Police Troop G took Omar Pena-Romero, 23, into custody after stopping his vehicle.
Pena-Romero was wanted by Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) in connection with the shooting of a Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) employee in downtown Little Rock.
The employee was shot in the parking lot of MEMS Station One on 7th Street around 5:30 p.m. She was transported to a Little Rock hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Sunday.
After taking the suspect into custody, ASP transported him to central Arkansas and transferred custody to LRPD. Troop G was assisted by Troop A and the TexARKana Police Department.
Pena-Romero was charged with first-degree domestic battery, violating a no-contact order and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.
He remains in custody at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.