There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
30-31-41-42-48, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $65 million ($46 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-20-31-34-65, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.