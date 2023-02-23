FBI Little Rock is warning Arkansas senior citizens of an ongoing fraud scheme in which scammers impersonate federal law enforcement officials and attempt to extort money.
Since 2021, the FBI has received numerous reports of Arkansans losing nearly $5 million to imposters who use targeted tactics to coerce victims into sending large amounts of cash through the mail.
The FBI is encouraging Arkansas citizens to educate themselves about this scheme and contact law enforcement if they know of anyone who has been victimized.
Criminals initiate this scam by spoofing, or digitally faking, authentic phone numbers linked to towns along the US-Mexico border. Scammers also use spoofed numbers to pretend to be federal law enforcement agencies in order to lure victims into sharing personal and financial information over the phone.
Scammers further this scheme by claiming the victim’s name has been associated with a specific criminal incident at the border linked to a drug trafficking organization. The criminals will offer to protect the victim’s assets and provide them with a new identity or Social Security Number after they receive cash mailed by the victim to an American address.
During the scheme, victims are urged not to tell anyone what is happening. Unfortunately, after mailing the funds, to the scammer, law enforcement’s ability to recover the money is significantly diminished.
Law enforcement and government officials will never demand any form of payment, nor will they request personal or sensitive information over the phone. Any legitimate investigation or legal action is always conducted in person or by official letter.
Arkansas residents who have been victimized by any scam should immediately cease all contact with the suspected criminals and report it to the FBI.