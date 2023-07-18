The case of a teen accused of murdering his parents and two siblings in May may come down to a “battle of experts,” the lead prosecutor said Monday at a status hearing in TEXarkana.
Cesar Olalde, 18, appeared before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell for a status hearing with Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson. He is currently charged with capital murder of multiple persons and capital murder of a person under age 10.
He allegedly told a man who had gone to the family home in the 500 block of Lemon Acres in Nash, Texas, in the mid-morning of May 23 that he had killed his mother, father, younger brother and adult sister because “they were cannibals and they were going to eat him,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Court records have identified the victims as mother Aida Garcia-Mendoza, father Reuben Olalde, adult sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother, 5-year-old Oliver Olalde.
