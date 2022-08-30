Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

13-36-43-61-69, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Power Play winner of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $134 million ($75.3 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

6-27-39-38-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $153 million ($75.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

