Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-21-26-40-42, Powerball 9, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusetts.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $672 million ($320.5 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

5-13-29-50-53, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $183 million ($87.4 million cash).

