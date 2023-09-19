There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-21-26-40-42, Powerball 9, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusetts.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $672 million ($320.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-13-29-50-53, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $183 million ($87.4 million cash).