Christian Franks, 20, of Clarendon surrendered to an Arkansas State Police special agent early Monday morning and has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Lilee Smith.
Clarendon police were called to a residence at 416 Guydon Street about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, where the body of Lilee Smith, 26, had been discovered by a family member. Local officers contacted the Arkansas State Police requesting special agents to investigate the apparent homicide.
Agents assigned to the case believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night.
Smith’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will determine an approximate time of death and provide case agents with more information about the manner and cause of death.