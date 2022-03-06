Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

8-23-37-52-63, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Arizona and Florida.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $90 million ($61.7 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

11-19-28-46-47, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $126 million ($86.1 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

