There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-23-37-52-63, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Arizona and Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $90 million ($61.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
11-19-28-46-47, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $126 million ($86.1 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.