All Interstate 30 lanes in Little Rock between 6th Street and the Interstate 630 interchange will be closed this weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).
Weather permitting, crews will close the interstate and move traffic onto the Interstate 30 frontage roads starting at 10 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday.
These operations are part of a maintenance of traffic plan to demolish the 9th Street bridge in order to reconstruct it.
I-30 eastbound traffic will take the 6th/9th Street ramp (Exit 140) to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30.
I-30 westbound traffic will take the 6th Street ramp (Exit 140B) to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp south of 9th Street to return to I-30.
During this work, the I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will also be closed. Traffic will take I-30 westbound to I-440 and return to I-30 as needed.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.