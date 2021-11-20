A woman’s body was found in the TexARKana drainage ditch on Friday morning.
Around 9 a.m., The TexARKana Police Department was notified of an individual lying in the drainage system near the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Once officers arrived on the scene, it was determined the white female was deceased. The Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene and began its investigation. The TexARKana Fire Department also assisted them.
Detectives identified the female to be Judy Martin, 55, of TexARKana. They viewed the surveillance video footage from the EZ-Mart convenient store at 3920 Jefferson Avenue. The video footage revealed Ms. Martin was walking near the drainage system about 6 p.m. Thursday. She then disappears from the view of the camera.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.