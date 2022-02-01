An inmate from Lonoke County apparently took his own life Sunday at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit near Malvern.
Unit staff observed Travis Tacker, 40, hung in a locked single-man cell. Responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to revive him.
Tacker was pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m. at Baptist Health Medical Center – Hot Spring County in Malvern.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.
Tacker was serving a 17-year sentence for robbery.