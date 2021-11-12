Sunday, November 28 is the last day Arkansans can submit their feedback on new election boundaries for state senators and representatives.
The date marks 30 days from when the Arkansas Board of Apportionment released proposed maps for the 135 legislative districts.
"As the communities look at these maps you are going to say well I wish it could have been a little bit different," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at the meeting introducing the maps. "Well just remember whatever change that would be made to accommodate that would impact have a ripple effect across the state. So that usually is the reason that we could not do it just perfectly for one community because we have to look at the entire state and the populations shifts."
The new maps are part of the redistricting process that takes place every decade across the country after the federal census. Arkansas’ population grew by 95,000 people over the past decade -- officially topping 3 million people for the first time.
The maps determine what election districts people live in for the next decade and who is eligible to run for the legislative seats. A lot of attention is placed on the maps and the process used to create them because of concerns about equal representation.
PDFs of the House and Senate maps are posted on the Board of Apportionment website. Interactive maps were released that allow people to search by address to find what district they would now live in under the proposed maps.
CLICK HERE to see the proposed Arkansas House District map.
CLICK HERE to see the proposed Arkansas Senate District map.