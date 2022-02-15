Powerball

A ticket sold in Connecticut won Monday’s national Powerball lottery of $185.3 million.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

16-25-27-49-55, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Michigan.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($13.4 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

11-16-23-24-30, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $53 million ($35.1 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

