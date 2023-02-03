TEXarkana ISD has announced that pay for bus drivers is increasing to $25 an hour. This rate applies to all full-time, part-time, trip and substitute drivers.
In addition, flat rates for trip driving will now be $25 for up to 30 miles and $75 for over 30 miles. These rate increases will apply to current drivers and new drivers.
Current employees interested in driving should contact Kaye Oliver, Director of Transportation, for more information.
