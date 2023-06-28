There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-34-35-41-52, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $368 million ($193.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-28-39-43-54, Powerball 12, Power Play 4x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $462 million ($242 million).