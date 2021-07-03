Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and North Carolina.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay tickets sold worth $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $82 million ($57.7 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

24-29-50-65-66, Powerball 14, Power Play 4x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $101 million ($71.3 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

