Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Arizona and Florida.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball+MegaPlay ticket sold worth $800.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($34.9 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

4-22-35-38-39, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $63 million ($44.9 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

