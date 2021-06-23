There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Arizona and Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball+MegaPlay ticket sold worth $800.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($34.9 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-22-35-38-39, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $63 million ($44.9 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).