The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is now the only medical facility in Arkansas to offer Blue Light Cystoscopy, a revolutionary approach to treating bladder cancer.
“As a VA urologist specializing in treating Veterans with bladder cancer, we are always looking for advances in technology and treatment to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said David Lupo, M.D., who is board certified in urology.
When symptoms and blood tests suggest bladder cancer, doctors perform a visual inspection of the interior wall of the bladder using a cystoscope — a thin tube with a light and video camera on the end — in a procedure called a cystoscopy.
With Blue Light Cystoscopy, doctors use a cystoscope equipped with both white and blue light. Before the procedure, a special contrast solution is inserted into the bladder. This makes the cancer cells glow bright fluorescent pink in blue light and stand out against the blue of the healthy tissue. This results in the improvement of the visualization and detection of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer lesions. Any
abnormal areas are then biopsied for confirmation.
“This enhanced imaging procedure helps us to more easily find instances of bladder cancer, especially small or flat tumors and offers better removal of bladder tumors when they are first discovered,” said Lupo, who is also affiliated with medical facilities such as Ashley County Medical Center and Drew Memorial Hospital. “In addition, it leads to fewer recurrences of bladder cancer and improved information to use to plan future care for a Veteran.”
"This new technology could add years to the lives of our patients," said Medical Center Director Margie A. Scott, M.D. "We are proud the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System has some of the best doctors and nurses in the country and offers the latest care options to our veterans.”