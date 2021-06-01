Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Multiple sources, Magnolia basketball star Derrian Ford making official visit to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. … EES Magnolia AR, First day of break finds Magnolia teachers in literacy training. … Ginny Monk, Under new Arkansas law, renters signing leases after Nov. 1 will have legal right to running water, electricity and functioning roof. … Little Rock School District, Central High’s Samia Smith elected governor of 2021 Girls State, held online. … Fox 16 News, Cabot man arrested on warrant for 74 counts of child porn. … KATV News, NLR police searching for teen wanted in March fatal shooting of girl, 13. … KTBS, Caddo Parish teacher Seth Dubois arrested for sending nude photos and sexual content to what he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually state troopers. … The News-Star, LA Gov. Edwards promises to veto bill allowing Louisiana residents 21+ to carry concealed guns without a permit or training. … Bradley Brewer, Fire causes major damage in downtown Lepanto. … KTBS, Three Shreveport residents shot to death in four days. … KATV News, Clinton Presidential Center reopening after being closed for more than a year by COVID-19 … Multiple sources, June 1 is 22nd anniversary of American Airlines Flight 1420 crash in Little Rock that killed 11 people and injured 110.
National/International:
Multiple sources, Cyber attack affects JBS, the world’s largest meat processor – may disrupt beef supplies worldwide. … Stars and Stripes, Man in east China has contracted what may be the world’s first case of H10N3 bird flu in humans – he’s recovering. … Jen Judson, Lockheed’s extended range GMLRS had the last of its four flight tests, hitting target 135km away. … Multiple sources, President Biden marked today the 100th anniversary of a massacre of Black residents in Tulsa by white mob. … CNN, President Biden suspects Trump-era oil and gas drilling leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. … Multiple sources, Atlantic hurricane season officially starts today.