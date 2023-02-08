There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-15-46-55-57, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and Missouri.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $50 million ($26.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $20,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.8 million).
Monday’s $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, WA, part of the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area.