Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

9-15-46-55-57, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and Missouri.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $50 million ($26.4 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $20,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.8 million).

Monday’s $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, WA, part of the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area.

