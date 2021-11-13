A Monticello woman died after 3:01 p.m. Friday in a bizarre accident at the city’s Walmart parking lot.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 Nissan being backed out of a parking space struck five other vehicles.
Esther M. Hudson was outside one of the vehicles unloading a cart. She was struck by the out-of-control vehicle, and died of her injuries at Drew Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the Nissan was not hurt and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry. Patrolman Ted Williams investigated the wreck for the Monticello Police Department.