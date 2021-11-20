Dr. Jim Wright of Lake Village has been named Arkansas’ 2021 Community Star, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) recently announced.
Dr. Wright has 32 years of experience in the medical field and deeply cares for each and every patient. He is committed to serving as the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership's (ARHP) Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Physician Champion.
As the Physician Champion, Dr. Wright works tirelessly with the community, state, and federal leaders to help those at risk or struggling with SUD.
Since he became the ARHP Physician Champion, Dr. Wright participated in developing a SUD video with ARHP and local leaders in which he shares his struggle with opiates and the devastating loss of his son to an overdose. Dr. Wright serves on the ARHP Behavioral Health
Task Force and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Consortium, which spans 19 counties in south Arkansas. He is always eager to help those in need whether it by through his medical practice or through sharing the story of him and his family’s struggle with opioids.
On the third Thursday of November every year, NOSORH, the member association for each of the 50 State Offices of Rural Health, leads National Rural Health Day (NRHD). NRHD is an annual day of celebration that shines a light on those who serve the vital health needs of the estimated 57 million people living in rural America.
On November 18, the 11th annual NRHD, NOSORH celebrated Wright’s contributions to rural health by sharing their story in the official book of Community Stars.
Beginning in 2015, NOSORH made a nationwide call for Community Star nominations, seeking individuals, organizations, and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities. This year, nominations cover every state, making this the first time in the recognition program’s history for sharing 50 inspiring stories, including Dr. Jim Wright’s story of his struggle with SUD, grief, and recovery.
The 2021 Community Stars eBook was published on the official NRHD website. CLICK HERE to see it.
To hear Dr. Wright’s story, CLICK HERE and then click on the “education and awareness video” under the Behavioral Health section.