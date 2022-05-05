Are you looking at your sample ballot for the May 24 Arkansas primary? There are a lot of jobs on the ballot that people might not know what they do.
Today we highlight the job of a county circuit clerk.
Circuit Clerk in Arkansas
If you've ever bought or sold real estate in Arkansas, or have gone to court, you've likely interacted with a county's Circuit Clerk office.
Depending on your county, the circuit clerk role might be combined with the county clerk position. This administrative role is tied to record keeping, and is one of nine executives in county government.
Circuit Clerk and County Clerk are separate positions in Columbia County.
Term in Office: A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 changed the term of a county circuit clerk from two years to four years. The pay for the job varies depending on the population of the county, and is set by the Quorum Court.
The Association of Arkansas Counties reported salaries ranging from about $22,188 to $130,902 in their 2021 county government salary survey. Counties that reported a low salary were for part-time positions where the person is also paid for another role in county government.
Eligibility Requirements:
-- United States citizen
-- At least 18 years old
-- Registered to vote in their county
-- No fraud or felony convictions
Job Duties:
Over their four-year term, a circuit clerk is responsible for:
-- Maintaining records for criminal, civil and juvenile courts, including what is pending in circuit court and the outcomes of past court cases and proceedings
-- Preparing summons, warrants, orders, judgments, and injunctions
-- Preparing lists of potential jurors and notifying people of jury duty in circuit court
-- Recording property deeds and subdivision plats, mortgages, liens, surety bonds, and professional licenses
Swearing in notaries
May Primary
In Arkansas, the circuit clerk position is a partisan race on the ballot. This means there may be Democratic or Republican candidates wanting the position.
A primary is meant to reduce the number of candidates associated with a political party until there is only one candidate from each party to choose from in a later race (November in our case).
In several Arkansas counties, there might be only one political party that has candidates for this position. In this instance, the May 24 vote is the final vote for the office. The winner would be unopposed in November.
to find out what is on your ballot at the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView website.