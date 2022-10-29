There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-19-31-53-69, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 player in West Virginia and two Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Florida and Missouri.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $87 million ($42.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-36-37-46-56, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $825 million ($410.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.