There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
11-41-43-44-65, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $3 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $112 million ($64.9 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
5-7-61-63-69, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $83 million ($47.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.