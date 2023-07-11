There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-24-34-53-58, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California. There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Iowa.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were six Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $725 million ($366.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-10-17-55-66, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $480 million ($240.7 million cash).