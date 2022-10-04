NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury deliberated about an hour on Monday morning before finding Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the 2020 killing of a pregnant friend whose unborn baby girl was cut from her womb.
The jury of six men and six women was instructed by 202nd District Judge John Tidwell to return to court on October 12 to begin hearing testimony in the punishment phase of Parker’s trial. She faces the death penalty or a sentence of life without parole for taking the life of Reagan Michelle Simmons Hancock, whose baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, also died.
“She hit her with a hammer, one, two, three, four, at least five times, compressing her skull into her brain,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards said in her closing argument. “The pain Reagan must have felt as Taylor started cutting her abdomen from hip to hip is indescribable.”
Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson, who is defending Parker along with Mount Pleasant attorney Mac Cobb, asked the jury to listen to the evidence, follow the law and be fair, noting that they have heard from over 60 witnesses and been shown hundreds of exhibits.
Parker used spoofed phone numbers, burner phones, voice-altering software and fake email accounts to dupe her boyfriend, Wade Griffin into believing her alleged lies about money, her family, and her phantom pregnancy. The couple held a gender reveal party and as more and more people who knew her pointed out that she’d had a hysterectomy and a long history of lying, Taylor became desperate to produce a baby and prove herself.
