The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation has been awarded a $331,988 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to further their efforts in workforce development in the region.
The grant is to be distributed over a three-year period. The goals of the program are for Miller and Bowie County to earn and sustain ACT Work Ready Communities (ACT WRC) certification.
“The Chamber Foundation is dedicated to providing a positive business environment. Our many businesses need and utilize qualified employees. Through this partnership, the chamber shall assist in providing tools for potential employees and employers to be successful,” according to Michael Malone, president of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce
According to Robbin Bass, director of business retention and expansion for the Chamber, “ACT WorkKeys is an exciting program because it links and aligns education partners, community-based organizations, and employers within the same common framework, using the same data, processes, and tools to drive workforce development and economic growth.”
During the past year, lead education, workforce, and economic development stakeholders across Texarkana identified the need for and potential of ACT WorkKeys. They dedicated themselves to vetting the ACT WorkKeys program, including attending the ACT WorkKeys Bootcamp, have collaborated for months to gauge interest, build partnerships, and organize a local leadership team. The grant builds upon a solid foundation of local demand and demonstrated progress.
The grant directly aligns with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation’s strategic education objective, “All 16-24-year-old rural East Texans earn a credential with labor market value that contributes to building a thriving East Texas.” Specifically, the grant emphasizes the student success focus area for helping, “rural students, particularly historically underrepresented groups, gain degrees or credentials that lead to high-demand, high-wage jobs.”
